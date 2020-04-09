Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas gets donation of Trump-promoted anti-malarial drug
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A pharmaceutical company has given Arkansas 100,000 tablets of an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump is heavily pitching as a treatment for coronavirus. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced the donation of hydroxychloroquine from Amneal. The pharmaceutical company has announced similar donations to other states. Arkansas health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached at least 1,071, with 18 deaths. Hydroxychloroquine has long been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Health experts say more studies are needed to determine whether it’s safe and effective.
STATE OF THE STATE-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor addresses state of the state amid outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is asking lawmakers for their help trimming his proposed budget as the Legislature convenes for this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to lawmakers Wednesday as they convened in two different locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena and the Senate meeting at the Capitol. Hutchinson proposed his budget last month, but revenue officials since then have said they expect the state to bring in $205 million less than initially forecast. Legislative leaders have said they hope to complete the session in less than two weeks.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-STATE-UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Arkansas State University student injured in campus shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown for several hours after a student was shot in the leg in a parking lot of a campus apartment complex. Officials say the lockdown was lifted at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. University officials say the shooting happened early Wednesday. The student is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. In-person classes were canceled last month at Arkansas State because of the coronavirus pandemic, but KAIT-TV reports about 700 of the school’s roughly 14,000 students remain on campus.
LITTLE ROCK-AMAZON
Little Rock official: City approved Amazon deal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock official announced that tech giant Amazon acquired 80 acres of land for $3.2 million in the Port of Little Rock. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed that construction is underway at a city board meeting on Tuesday, which is when the deal was approved. A distribution center is planned for the site. Delaware-based limited liability company, PDC TN/FL LPIV, agreed to buy the land in October. Arkansas Business first reported last week that Amazon would be opening a facility at Little Rock Port.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST STATES
Holdout governors: Some states don't need stay-at-home order
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — While most governors have imposed stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, leaders of a handful of states have rejected such action. Nine Republican governors have refused to mandate that people stay at home. Local leaders have taken action in some of those states. North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas are the only states where no one is under a stay-at-home order. The lack of action from those governors has frustrated health experts and left some residents puzzled. An infectious disease expert at the University of California-Berkeley says the longer officials wait, the harder it is for such orders to have a substantial impact on the virus' spread.
BAXTER COUNTY-TEEN SHOT
Sheriff: Teen fatally shoots friend while playing with gun
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her friend while playing a game of hide-and-seek. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says shooting happened Friday at a home near Lake Norfork in northern Arkansas. According to a news release, the two 14-year-old girls were playing hide-and-seek when one of the girls found her father’s rifle and started playing with it, believing it to be unloaded. The gun discharged and struck the friend, killing her. Authorities say the girl who died was from Jonesboro. No names were released and the release said no foul play is suspected.