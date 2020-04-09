Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn's friendship in the early '60s created an unbreakable bond between the two country music trailblazers. In a new memoir “Me and Patsy: Kicking Up Dust,” Lynn reveals the backstage stories of the two friends who leaned on each other through good times and bad. Lynn says Cline was like her sister, teaching her how to shave her legs, lending her clothes and teaching her how to navigate the male-dominated music business. Lynn, now 87, says Cline is on her mind all the time even five decades after her tragic death in a plane crash in 1963.