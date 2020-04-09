MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials said an employee with the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has tested positive for coronavirus.
MATA said the employee last worked March 30 at the MATA Administration Complex located at 1370 Levee Road. This employee did not work directly with the public.
The person was employed with the custodial department at the Administration Building and wore appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
Officials said the employee is asymptomatic and remains in quarantine at home.
The employee will not return to work until April 18, or later depending on medical clearance from health authorities.
Other MATA employees were made aware of coronavirus case April 7, according to a news release.
Every area the employee cleaned in the Administration Building has been disinfected.
MATA also said they will continue disinfecting and sanitizing its facilities, fleet and bus shelters as the virus continues to spread.
Across Shelby County, 949 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths have been confirmed by the health department.
More than 10,600 people have been tested for coronavirus across Shelby County.
