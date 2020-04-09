18 Memphis firefighters test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a dozen Memphis firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the Memphis Fire Department said there are 18 firefighters with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Lieutenant Wayne Cook said there are 39 firefighters who are currently self-quarantined.
More than 200 firefighters who previously were under quarantine have since returned to work.
On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department said 13 officers and three civilian employees tested positive for the virus.
