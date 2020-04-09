Mid-South dentist offices impacted by coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dentists have been ordered to not perform non-elective or non-emergency procedures while the coronavirus outbreak continues.
It’s a devastating blow for dentists in Memphis, who have had to close because of coronavirus
Daniel Bird, owner of Crosstown Dental Group, says they’ve been closed since mid-March.
“We're generally seeing lots of patients every month and that's how we keep our doors open, you know, that's how the business runs. And we haven't been able to do that at all,” said Bird.
Dentists have been asked by local and state officials to only stay open for emergency treatment and to help preserve PPE. So, offices like Bird's will be closed till the end of the April at the very least.
“I think we can get through this month with some of the stimulus, the PPP, and some of these other SBA things that should help us. It only helps us get by though. We're just keeping our doors open and not having to lay off employees,” said Bird.
Bird says he feels officials like Mayor Jim Strickland made a good call to ask everyone to stay home weeks ago, but he also can't help feeling uncertain about the future.
“We don’t even know when we’re going back. That’s the frustrating thing. If we knew, then we’d be able to schedule. But right now, we’re just telling people, 'See you when we can,’” said Bird.
