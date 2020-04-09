Mississippi Blood Services desperately needs donations to save lives

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Blood Services is reaching out to the public for more donations. Since mid-March close to 100 blood drives have been canceled with the closure of schools, college and university campuses.
The shelter in place order is keeping many away. MBS is designated an essential business and you can donate blood. MBS leaders tell us less than four percent of the population in Mississippi donates blood.
The need for blood donations is critical right now. Donating blood will not violate the shelter in place order. MBS is coordinating neighborhood blood drives to help with low supplies. Tomorrow they will be set up in Dinsmor in Ridgeland.
Wednesday Congressman Michael Guest emphasized the need to donate blood. He rolled up his sleeves at the MBS location in Flowood today. Guest says blood donors save lives, one unit at a time.
