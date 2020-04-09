Mock NBA Draft looks good for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Tigers are looking good for the lottery, according ESPN, in the network’s latest Mock Draft for the NBA.
Former Tiger James Wiseman, who played only three games for the U of M as a freshman, is currently No. 2 on ESPN’s Mock Draft Board.
That pick belongs to Cleveland.
Coming in at No. 8, to the Charlotte Hornets, Tiger Forward Precious Achiuwa, the American Athletic Conference Player and Freshman of the Year.
Achiuwa has yet to declare for the draft, but he’s climbing up the lottery ladder. So, if he does leave, his time at Memphis was well spent.
