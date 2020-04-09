Ole Miss ‘Rebel Aid’ fundraiser helps support students struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi has launched an online campaign to help students affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The goal of “Rebel Aid” is to secure assistance for students and student-athletes struggling during the pandemic.
Funds will support the Ole Miss Food Bank, Christopher Holman Student Emergency Fund, University Health Center, University Counseling Center, Academic Support Fund, Fins Up Fund and Rebel Relief Fund.
In just one week during the outbreak, the Ole Miss Food Bank distributed as much food as it usually does during an entire semester. Every week has seen similar demands.
About 3,000 Ole Miss students lost their on-campus jobs when in-person classes moved online. Many of those jobs helped pay the students’ food and housing. Even more students lost off-campus jobs as Oxford closed all nonessential businesses.
While the residence halls are officially closed, about 200 students are still living in on-campus alternative housing, including international and graduate students.
Students who need help should visit https://umatter.olemiss.edu or email Kate Forster, director of advocacy, at kforster@olemiss.edu.
For more information about “Rebel Aid”, email Maura Langhart at mmwakefi@olemiss.edu or Angela Atkins at adm1@olemiss.edu.
All gifts from the Ignite Ole Miss crowdfunding platform go to the University of Mississippi Foundation and are fully tax-deductible.
For more information on the Fins Up Fund, email Fowler Staines at fowler@olemiss.edu.
