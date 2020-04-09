Prayer vigil held for 11-year-old killed while sleeping in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During the early morning hours of Monday, April 6, life changed forever for Jonvonda Fields.
Shots were fired into their apartment, killing her 11-year-old son Jordan McCoy, who was sleeping peacefully in bed.
Wednesday evening, friends and family honored his life by holding a candlelight vigil to honor his life.
“I have seen this happen to so many families, but I never thought this would happen to me,” said Fields.
Fields fought back tears as she remembered her son, but she said God needed him more than she did. “My baby didn’t have to suffer, he made it to where I am trying to be one day.”
Heartbroken family members stood at the vigil holding pictures and candles, remembering the life of little Jordan.
“It is just so hard for me to picture him gone, but I know he is in heaven helping God… asking to bless our blessings,” said family member Christopher Fields.
”I used to babysit them and we would all gather in the living room and Jordan would ask to put on Michael Jackson and we would dance. He was so sweet,” added Jordan Austin, the family’s babysitter.
The family is asking the community: What more will it take to end gun violence in Jackson?
“I just want peace, I do not want any retaliation. I just want everyone to love and have this peaceful moment for me and my family," they said.
Little Jordan’s killer has not been identified, but his mother says she has nothing but love and left in her heart.
“I will not allow any hatred in my heart for whoever did this," she said. "My heart does not hate them. I love them because Jesus loves them.”
