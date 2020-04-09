Shelby County Health Dept says COVID-19 can present with mild symptoms, urges testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With added testing capacity locally, public health officials said Thursday that people with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should seek out their health provider and get tested.
Community-based COVID-19 testing is occurring at six sites throughout the city, including the Church Health Center at Crosstown Concourse, the Memphis Health Center on Crump Boulevard, and at Tiger Lane in a drive-thru setup with the UT Health Science Center.
“What we do know is that many people have very mild symptoms, and we have to determine if those individuals need to be isolated or not,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “We have a better understanding of what those symptoms are. And that category of symptoms has expanded. Now that we have sufficient testing, these individuals should be tested.”
Haushalter said initial guidance from the CDC on the virus focused on severe flu-like symptoms. But officials now say a COVID-19 patient could present with a low grade fever, mild cough, and a headache. Seniors may exhibit symptoms of irritability or confusion and gastrointestinal difficulties.
If that’s you, public health officials advise you seek out a test from your doctor or at a community testing site and stay isolated at home until the results come back.
“It’s really important individuals who are employed and still going into the workplace that if they have very mild symptoms they do not go to work,” she said.
That includes healthcare workers and first responders, who are on the front lines and at highest risk. The Memphis Fire Department confirmed Thursday it has recorded 18 COVID-19 positive cases within its ranks. The Memphis Police Department said Wednesday that 13 officers and three civilian employees have tested positive.
“Everyone is at risk,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings. “But again, we try to arm all of our officers with information, with policies. We have procedures. They’ve been issued personal protective gear.”
City officials said Thursday residents with concerns over food insecurity, transportation, or social services needs can call 211 for help. They also said much of the area’s business community has stepped in not only offering financial support but also their expertise.
“Folks are involved from every segment of our community, both private, public, philanthropic and corporate,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis. “I can’t express strongly enough the level of support that this corporate community in Memphis has stepped up to the plate to offer in this fight.”
Haushalter added Thursday that the health department is investigating an additional senior living facility in the county to determine if they believe there is an outbreak there. The facility has not been named.
More than a week ago, officials announced a COVID-19 outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis on Massey Road, with positive cases in five residents and one employee.
Haushalter said some of the county’s 23 deaths are from long-term care facility cases.
“In regards to whether there have been deaths associated with long-term care facilities, the answer is yes. I just don’t have the exact number with me right now,” she said.
