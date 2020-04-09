Sunny and cooler to end the week

The rain has now pushed out of the area and clouds will gradually clear over the next few hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s this morning but will increase into the upper 60s under a sunny sky later. It is also windy with northwest win gusts up to 40 mph. It will be chilly tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68. Winds will be northwest 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: There may be a few clouds in the morning tomorrow, but we will have sunshine in the afternoon. Even with the sun, it will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Lows will once again be in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Saturday will be dry early in the day, but showers will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Thunderstorms will be likely on Sunday, especially in the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel cooler with highs around 60 degrees Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s at the beginning of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.