FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking strong to severe storms on Easter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms across the Mid-South on Easter.
With the growing threat for severe storms, we have declared Easter Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. Here is the latest on what this means for you:
SET UP: A warm front will lift across the Mid-South on Sunday morning, that will give us a few showers and a thunderstorm Saturday night into Sunday morning. As that front lifts north, it will move in warm and muggy air to the region.
We will see a clearing of the rain early Sunday and a few hours of heating allowing the atmosphere to become more unstable and prime for severe weather.
A cold front will then swing into the Mid-South and interact with the warm, moist air and help aid in the formation of strong to severe storms across the region, with the primed area for locations along and south of I-40.
OUTLOOK: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the highest risk for severe weather over North Mississippi. The area along Highway 278 in Mississippi is under a Moderate (4 out of 5) risk for strong storms in the area shaded in red.
The area across the heart of the Mid-South, including Memphis and the metro counties, is under an Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for strong storms, this includes everyone shaded in orange.
The remainder of the Mid-South is under a lower risk, a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for strong strong storms, or are in yellow.
Nevertheless, everyone across the Mid-South should stay weather alert through the weekend and into Easter Sunday as we continue to track this evolving severe weather system.
THREATS: As the system rolls across the Mid-South our primary threat looks to be damaging winds 40+ mph. Tornadoes will be possible with this severe weather setup. Our hail threat is a bit more minimal with this system. While our flooding threat is a concern, as we could see some heavy downpours with this system.
TIMING: Saturday night into Sunday morning we are watching for the potential for a few showers and storms as the warm front lifts north across the region.
The real prime time for the major severe weather, right now, looks to move into the region by noon on Sunday and continues progressing across our region through 8 p.m.
As forecast models continue to hone in on the line of storms, we will continue to adjust the timing and threats throughout Friday, Saturday and leading up to the event on Sunday.
ACTION: Make sure you have a plan in place in case storms threaten your area. Have your weather radio handy with fresh batteries in place. Also, have your cell phone charged and ready to go, in case you lose power during the event.
Make sure you have a plan in place in case storms threaten your area. Have your weather radio handy with fresh batteries in place. Also, have your cell phone charged and ready to go, in case you lose power during the event.
