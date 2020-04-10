First state employee dies of COVID-19 in Arkansas with more than 1,100 cases confirmed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, gave their daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Friday.
On Thursday, there were 1,094 coronavirus cases reported. Friday, the cases increased to 1,171, with 86 individuals hospitalized and 23 deaths.
Governor Hutchinson presented a graph that was made two weeks ago, based on projections from department of health. It was projected that Arkansas would have 3,500 infections by April 10, which the state beat by more than 2,000.
The University of Washington also made a graph on expected hospital bed usage versus actual hospital bed usage. The university expected Arkansas to have 200 hospitalizations, but the state only has over 80 at this point in time.
Dr. Smith and Gov. Hutchinson said they recently spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who approved of the steps Arkansas is taking in response to COVID-19.
Hutchinson also reported that the first state employee has died of COVID-19. Richard Richardson was a substance abuse counselor for community corrections. Richardson’s family says he was recruited to play football for Uni. Of Arkansas and he was the best nose guard in history of Razorback football history.
Dr. Smith said there are currently 836 active coronavirus cases and 312 individuals have recovered.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston also gave an update on unemployment claims in the state.
He said 132,000 unemployment claims have been filed during the pandemic.
Preston said people who applied for unemployment March 21-28 should have received their checks. Anyone who filed the week ending on April 4 should get their check Monday, and people who applied this week should get a check the week after next.
