‘It was so scary’: Music manager Miami Mike wins battle against COVID-19

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - We spoke to one Southaven man who describes his experience with COVID-19 as the worst experience of his life.
Michael Sykes, a music manager based in the Mid-South, says he thought COVID-19 was going to kill him. He gives credit to the doctors and nurses at Baptist DeSoto Hospital with saving his life.
Michael Sykes is used to the glamorous lifestyle of the music industry. As a music manager, he goes by Miami Mike, representing rapper Soulja Boy and others. He was even friends with the late Kobe Bryant. But COVID-19 put that life on hold.
“My stomach was hurting and I had diarrhea. I couldn’t eat,” Michael Sykes said. “I lost 30 pounds since I took the test.”
After several days, his symptoms quickly got so bad he called 911.
“When the ambulance came to get me I was gasping for air. It was so scary I couldn’t breathe,” Sykes said. “There was nothing I could do to get my breath. It was so scary. I was so scared I thought the ambulance wasn’t going to get there in time.”
Sykes was placed in the Intensive Care Unit at Baptist DeSoto where he was placed on oxygen.
“I couldn’t walk at first,” Sykes said. “I couldn’t get up and go to the restroom, none of that. I couldn’t move because my lungs were so weak. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy because it’s just a horrible feeling when you can’t breathe.”
Sykes is now feeling better and spoke to us on FaceTime in quarantine from his Southaven home. He still has to use oxygen, for now, to keep breathing normally.
He thanks what he described as excellent care at Baptist DeSoto for saving his life.
“They really the heroes man,” Sykes said. “I couldn’t even explain how nice they were to me. Because you already can’t have family come see you and then you’re already alone. And they were treating me like they knew me all my life.”
Sykes says he doesn’t know where he got COVID-19. He hopes his story encourages others to stay home as much as possible and take all social distancing protocols seriously.
