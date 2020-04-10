Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRICE GOUGING
Feds in Memphis concerned about coronavirus supply gouging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in West Tennessee is asking hospital leaders to tell authorities about cases of hoarding or price gouging of medical supplies used in the coronavirus fight. Memphis-based U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said Thursday that his office is focusing on “the deterrence, investigation, and prosecution of wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” His letter to hospital leaders and executives has listed several types of supplies labeled by the federal government as scarce that could be the subject of price gouging and hoarding. They include masks, respirators, ventilators, and materials used to disinfect and sterilize.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREST CLOSURE
Lone Mountain State Forest closed over coronavirus concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Lone Mountain State Forest has been closed due to coronavirus concerns after personnel noticed an increase in visitors. The Department of Agriculture says many visitors have been gathering in parking lots and trail heads and not following guidelines to maintain social distancing. The agency says access points and trails will be closed to prevent groups from gathering in order to protect public health. The forest is located in Morgan County, about 35 miles west of Knoxville.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Death row inmate attorney: 'Critical time' lost amid virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The legal team fighting for a delay in the June 4 execution of a Tennessee death row inmate says it has lost “critical time” due to the new coronavirus and restrictions to curb its spread. In a state Supreme Court filing Wednesday, the attorney for inmate Oscar Smith cited increasingly stringent government restrictions, including Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order, in response to a state coronavirus caseload that rose Thursday to 94 deaths and more than 4,600 people confirmed to have been infected. Meanwhile, many more Tennesseans are losing their jobs as businesses shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
TRUMP-TVA PRESIDENT
Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive's pay was too high. The president, who appoints the TVA's board, was asked a question at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and the questioner said the head of TVA “made $8 million last year.” Trump called it “ridiculous" and suggested he could cut CEO Jeff Lyash's salary. But Trump got pushback from a member of his own party, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander. Alexander says TVA doesn’t receive federal taxpayer subsidies or appropriations. He says the president shouldn't attack TVA during a pandemic.
AP-US-OBIT-JOHN-PRINE
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73
Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 after spending days on a ventilator due to the coronavirus in Nashville, Tennessee. His family announced his death Tuesday night. Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine's voice was rough around the edges and throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.