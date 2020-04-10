Man says goodbye to grandmother dying of coronavirus via phone call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On FaceTime Friday, we spoke to a Memphian who only a few weeks ago moved to Texas.
Rondell Trevino still has strong ties to the Mid-South and he is now grieving the loss of his 74-year-old grandmother Josephine Lewis who passed away from complications from COVID-19.
Trevino says he and his family members could not be by her bedside in the hospital when she passed, due to the virus. Doctors had to hold a phone to his grandmother’s ear while family members took turns saying their goodbyes.
“She’s not on FaceTime, we couldn’t see her face. She couldn’t even respond,” Rondell Trevino said.
“She’s on 100% life support, I mean there just doesn’t feel like there’s closure. But we feel like she did hear us because of the fact shortly after we prayed for her and we cried for her and we said we loved you and we’re so thankful for what you’ve done for us.”
Trevino says his grandmother was a person of strong faith and he’s confident he’ll see his grandmother again.
He hopes everyone remembers to take all social distancing measures seriously in honor of his grandmother.
