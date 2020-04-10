Memphis mayor says number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has doubled within the last 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, in his weekly update, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the number of patients in hospitals infected with coronavirus has doubled over the last two weeks.
Strickland said the Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task force has been tracking the number of available hospital beds at all local hospitals through the Hospital Resource Tracking Source, or HRTS.
As of Thursday, local hospital resource tracking shows there are 748 hospital beds, 307 emergency department beds and 154 Intensive care unit (ICU) beds in use. In all, there are 1,209 beds occupied.
There are 65 COVID-19 positive patients inpatient, 278 patients under investigation inpatient, 35 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU and 85 patients under investigation in ICU.
Of these cases, 19 positive patients and 27 patients under investigation are using ventilators.
Strickland is encouraging Memphians to stay optimistic in these uncertain times.
He is also strongly encouraging religious leaders in Memphis and Shelby County to provide services through livestreaming or not at all, in order to protect citizens and the congregation.
“This Easter and this Passover, we must come together by staying apart,” the mayor wrote.
