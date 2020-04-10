Mid-South Cash Saver working to keep employees, customers safe amid outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Across the country and in the Mid-South, grocery stores are working to keep both employees and guests safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Many stores are limiting the number of customers allowed inside at a time, doing extensive cleaning and installing plexiglass at check outlines.
Rick James, owner of Cash Saver grocery stores is taking it a step further by providing face shields for his employees.
"Cashiers are required to either wear the face shield or a mask or both if they prefer but they must have some type of personal protection," James said.
Kroger stores have purchased masks for employees and are encouraging associates to wear them, but not requiring it.
City officials say they are monitoring complaints against businesses when it comes to crowds, but enforcing the use of masks is not something they can do.
“Whether the order is enforced, that’s a difficult one to do but we will certainly put people on notice who are not adhering to social distancing guidelines when we get those reports,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.
Friday Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris extended a safer-at-home executive order and added provisions to protect senior citizens from the coronavirus by ordering special hours for the vulnerable population.
James says he is proud of his team.
"They show up for work every day, they're willing to work over when we need them," he said. "They're doing a great job frankly."
Kroger stores will be closing early for Easter Sunday to allow their employees who have been working around the clock to spend time with family.
