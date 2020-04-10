Mid-South health experts explain how deeply COVID-19 affects patients with underlying heart issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South doctors are getting a better understanding of the coronavirus and the toll it can take on heart health.
It comes as Mississippi is releasing new information about patients who died from the virus.
In Mississippi, the third most common underlying condition was hypertension, followed by diabetes but the number one cause is cardiovascular disease.
Cardiac condition is also number one in Shelby County. COVID-19 may be a respiratory disease but it can do a number on patients with a weak heart.
“When their lungs, which is the main target of the virus, become inflamed it puts more stress on the heart which can lead to other complications,” said Dr. Brain Borkowski with Sutherland Cardiology Clinic.
Borkowski says patients with conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension already have weakened immune systems putting them at a higher risk of death from COVID-19.
But doctors are finding some healthy patients who contract COVID-19 suffer heart failure as well.
It’s called a cytokine storm.
“The virus causes the body to have a significant inflammatory response and the body really goes crazy and tries to attack the virus but instead it attacks the organs," said Borkowski.
There’s a new effort underway studying the effect COVID-19 has on the heart. The American Heart Association is fast-tracking $2.5 million in grants to study the issue.
“So that just speaks to the importance of how this affects our community and we expect to see these results really quick turnaround," said Libby Phillips with the American Heart Association.
