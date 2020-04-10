“One Million Bubbles of Hope”: Over 300 balloon artists planning to brighten the globe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stay at home orders across the country have resulted in some pretty creative methods for putting smiles on faces. Some are taking really cool portraits through windows, while others are coming up with fun quarantine songs.
Now, over 300 balloon artists in the professional balloon decorating and entertainment industry from around the world want to help people find their smiles with a global event this weekend, called “One Million Bubbles of Hope.”
“With all the fear and uncertainty going on in the world right now, I felt like we had to do something,” said Steven Jones, the project leader of Balloon Designers in Seattle, Washington. “Balloons make people happy in ways nothing else does, so if working balloon professionals cannot make people smile right now, who really can?”
The first One Million Bubbles was held March 26 with over 350 designers participating from 15 countries.
Angela Browley, owner of Aire Luxe Designs Custom Balloons in Memphis, will be among artists participating.
“I will be decorating the front of my home with a large balloon display. Lots of pops of color to bring joy and happiness to my neighbors,” said Browley.
Artists will be participating in a variety of ways, either at home, in their yards, or in public places. Some artists will even be broadcasting live on social media and chatting with their viewers while they create their pieces.
For more information on this event and to find artists who are participating across the world, visit OneMillionBubbles.org.
