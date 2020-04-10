2 outbreaks confirmed at Shelby Co. senior living facilities; New stats show number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday members of the joint city/county COVID-19 task force urged the public to take social distancing seriously, as the area’s number of confirmed cases soared past 1,000, with 26 deaths.
The Easter and Passover holiday also falls this weekend.
“The message to everyone is that what you are doing is working. Social distancing and complying with safer-at-home is the reason that number is not larger and is growing faster,” said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.
Data released by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office Friday sheds more light on how many people with the virus are in area hospitals, with 65 COVID positive patients hospitalized, 35 in intensive care, and 19 on ventilators. Nearly 300 patients are hospitalized as their illnesses are under investigation, likely awaiting COVID test results to return.
The Shelby County Health Department said 8 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at Carriage Court of Memphis, an assisted-living facility on Massey Road. Seven residents and one employee have tested positive. The department said 2 resident deaths are connected to that outbreak.
The department also announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Parkway Health and Rehab on South Parkway West. The outbreak investigation there is in its early stages.
“We will expect and respond to outbreaks in key facilities, particularly high-risk facilities,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Public health officials announced they are testing 16 juvenile detainees who were identified as having potential exposure to COVID-19. Last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an employee who works with detainees at Juvenile Court had the virus.
The health department said no youth were showing signs or symptoms, and they are hoping to expedite the results of the tests.
“Given that anyone who is detained or incarcerated is viewed as within a vulnerable population, we made a decision to go ahead with testing with those individuals,” said Haushalter.
The health department said they have opened a contact investigation on each positive case they have recorded. As a result, 500 people are in quarantine.
“If someone does not follow an isolation or quarantine order, we actually can take them to court to mandate they adhere to that order. Thus far, we’ve had minimal reports that people did not remain quarantined,” said Haushalter.
