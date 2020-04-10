Sephora closes Olive Branch warehouse after employee tests positive for COVID-19

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Sephora has closed its Olive Branch Distribution Center for deep cleaning after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The company says it immediately enacted its closure plan after finding out, alerting all impacted employees and providing recommendations as outlined by local and national health authorities.
Sephora is in contact with and providing full support to the employee and the employee’s family during this time.
A company spokesperson sent WMC Action News 5 the following statement, which reads in part:
“Maintaining a productive and safe working environment for our teams is critically important, therefore, we will be closing the facility for up to 48 hours to conduct a deep cleaning. The increased precautions and social distancing measures we put in place last month across our Distribution Centers have helped ensure limited exposure and we have been in contact with any individual who may have been exposed to this employee. The health and well-being of our people and community is always our first priority, and we are grateful for the strength and dedication of our DC teams during this time.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.