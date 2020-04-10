Sephora closes Olive Branch warehouse after employee tests positive for COVID-19

“Maintaining a productive and safe working environment for our teams is critically important, therefore, we will be closing the facility for up to 48 hours to conduct a deep cleaning. The increased precautions and social distancing measures we put in place last month across our Distribution Centers have helped ensure limited exposure and we have been in contact with any individual who may have been exposed to this employee. The health and well-being of our people and community is always our first priority, and we are grateful for the strength and dedication of our DC teams during this time.”