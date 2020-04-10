Severe storms possible on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a good supply of sun through sunset. It will remain breezy and cooler with temperatures in the 50s. Temps will slowly fall back toward the 40s this evening with a mainly clear sky. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 early, then lower after sunset.
TONIGHT: Chilly but mainly clear. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be east at 5 mph.
SATURDAY: High temperatures will remain in the 60s with sun giving way to clouds by late afternoon. Rain and storms move in late Saturday night with temperatures holding steady or only dropping a few degrees.
SEVERE THREAT SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely with heavy rain and wind. A few storms could be severe, especially in north Mississippi. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Flooding is possible as well with 2-4″ of rain possible. Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. Storms will slowly exit Sunday night with lows dropping in the 40s and 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Cooler air returns Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s with a partly cloudy sky.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.