Severe thunderstorms possible over the weekend

This morning is clear and windy with temperatures in the 40s. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s. It will remain clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will have another nice day on Saturday with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. However, a strong cold front will interact with warm air in the Mid-South on Sunday. This will deliver severe thunderstorms with the capability of producing damaging winds and tornadoes. The primary threat will be in the afternoon and early evening in north Mississippi.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 61. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 42. Winds northeast 5 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, it will feel cooler with high temperatures only in the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s to lower 40s. We will have sunshine Monday and Tuesday, but more clouds will roll in mid-week. However, high temperatures will be back in the 60s by Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.