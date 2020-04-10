Severe thunderstorms possible over the weekend

This morning is clear and windy with temperatures in the 40s. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s. It will remain clear and cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. We will have another nice day on Saturday with some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. However, a strong cold front will interact with warm air in the Mid-South on Sunday. This will deliver severe thunderstorms with the capability of producing damaging winds and tornadoes. The primary threat will be in the afternoon and early evening in north Mississippi.