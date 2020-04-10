Severe weather threatens the Mid-South Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear WInd: SE 5 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds Wind: S 5-10 High: 69
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain & Thunderstorms Wind: S 10-15 Low: 58
THIS WEEKEND: A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for much of West Tennessee and Northeast Mississippi overnight until 7 AM Saturday. Tomorrow will be dry for much of the day with clouds gradually increasing. Showers will move into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Thunder and lightning will be possible but no severe storms are expected. Sunday will begin with scattered early morning showers. Strong to severe storms will move into the area by midday and continue into the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves from west to east through the Mid-South. High temperatures will be near 70 during the day. Storms should exit the area after 10 PM with skies gradually clearing and overnight lows fall into the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
