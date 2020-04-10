Shelby Co. renews ‘safer-at home’ executive order, adds provision to protect senior citizens

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris has renewed the safer-at-home order for Shelby County and added a provision to protect senior citizens.
A news release reads the mayors of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Memphis, Millington, Lakeland, Germantown, and Shelby County agreed that all their residents would limit non-essential activity for an additional seven days.
Government officials have also been working with grocery stores to protect senior citizens from the coronavirus. The new revision reads:
Special Hours for Vulnerable Population. For purposes of this Order, all essential grocery retail establishments are required to provide at least one hour of controlled access to patrons age 55 and over and to those who have serious underlying medical conditions. Limited access is meant to protect vulnerable populations from additional or unnecessary risk of contracting COVID-19.
