Shelby County health officials report 1,049 cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 1,049 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths in Shelby County, according to the health department.
That’s an increase of 43 cases and two deaths since Thursday.
Data as of April 7 shows 71 percent of the coronavirus-related deaths in Shelby County are among African Americans.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across the county.
The health department says nearly 12,000 tests have been processed in Shelby County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were more than 4,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state and 94 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
At this time, 505 people have been hospitalized and 921 are considered recovered. Nearly 60,000 tests have been administered throughout Tennessee.
- Crittenden -- 56
- Cross -- 6
- Lee -- 2
- Mississippi -- 6
- Phillips -- 3
- Poinsett -- 7
- St. Francis -- 31
- Alcorn -- 6
- Benton -- 5
- Coahoma -- 35; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 150; 1 death
- Lafayette -- 26; 1 death
- Marshall -- 26; 1 death
- Panola -- 21; 1 death
- Quitman -- 12
- Tate -- 19
- Tippah -- 41; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 17; 1 death
Tennessee
- Crockett -- 0
- Dyer -- 14
- Fayette -- 25
- Hardeman -- 6
- Haywood -- 9; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 7
- McNairy -- 9
- Tipton -- 39
