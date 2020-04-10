Tennessee rural counties to host COVID-19 testing sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites in rural areas will be open again Saturday morning.
The Tennessee Department of Health is trying to get the word out about testing sites in rural areas.
Regional Medical Director Shavetta Conner says they are trying to increase access to testing in an effort to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.
What they have found in the last few weeks is that turnout in rural areas has been low.
"I can say that the numbers have been lower than we've anticipated. We will be doing some promotion to let people know the availability," Conner said.
They are working with local governments to spread the word.
The Tennessee Department of Health is no longer requiring people to call ahead before going to drive-through testing sites.
"Anyone who wants to get tested can be tested," Conner said.
The free tests do not take long to administer.
"Someone will ask you a few questions about how you're feeling and your symptoms. Then the actual test is a nasal swab. So it's like a tiny q-tip that they will put inside to the back of your nose to make sure we get a good sample," Conner explained.
It can take up to three to five days to get test results. Connor added that the time it takes to get results depends on how busy the labs are.
The Tennessee Department of Health is opening the following testing sites in the Mid-South area on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to noon:
- Dyer County Health Department
- 1755 Parr Avenue Dyersburg, TN | (731) 258-7311
- Fayette County Health Department
- 90 Yum Yum Road Somerville, TN | (901) 465-5243
- McMinn County Health Department
- 393 County Road 554 Athens, TN | (423) 745-7431
- Tipton County Health Department
- 4700 Mueller Brass Road Covington, TN | (901) 476-0235
