University of Memphis postpones spring commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Friday it is postponing spring commencement ceremonies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If circumstances change for the better, the university plans to hold a traditional commencement ceremony in late summer or early fall.
Spring graduates will be invited to participate in a future traditional ceremony once one is scheduled. They will also be honored with an online commencement.
The online ceremony will include the graduate’s picture, the pronouncement of his/her name and messages from administrators and alumni.
Mortar boards and 2020 tassels will be mailed to graduates the week of May 9.
More details will be released later.
