Child dies in hospital following shooting in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser after a child was rushed to the hospital and later died.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers arrived at 820 Par Avenue just before 5 p.m. to find the child in “extremely critical condition.” Nearly an hour later the child was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
