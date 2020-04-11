COVID-19 model shows progress for Tennessee, but later peak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An updated COVID-19 model shows Tennessee has made "substantial progress" because of social distancing, but the best-case scenario predicts the surge won't peak statewide until mid-May.
That’s the key takeaway in Vanderbilt University’s updated COVID-19 model.
It was designed specifically for Tennessee, using daily updated numbers from across the state.
Researchers say Tennesseans who are newly infected with COVID-19 are passing the virus to fewer people than what was happening just a couple of weeks ago.
They laid out three scenarios of what could happen next:
If social distancing continues to reduce the rate of infection, cases will peak in mid-May and hospitals won't be overwhelmed. This is the best-case scenario, researchers say.
If the rate stays the same, the peak won't happen until mid-June and hospital capacity could be stressed.
The worst-case scenario is officials begin lifting social distancing too soon, leading to a sudden increase of infections. Under this scenario, researchers say 13 percent of Tennesseans could get infected and 50,000 could be hospitalized.
When it's finally time to relax social distancing, researchers say it must be paired with reliable, speedy testing and contact tracing to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control.
For now, though, they say social distancing is working.
Vanderbilt researchers added that the Tennessee outbreak could have been sparked by as few as 10 people.
They say the true number of COVID-19 cases is “substantially higher” than the state’s reporting because some of those infected show no symptoms and others have not yet been tested or received a test result.
On Saturday, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said looking at the Vanderbilt and other models, preliminary estimates indicate the surge in Shelby County won’t happen until “late May to early June.”
“That’s a reflection again of the adherence to the safer-at-home, stay-at-home orders. Again, that means that it’s working,” said Haushalter. “We’re reducing the peak of our epi curve, but also pushing it out into the future.”
Haushalter said the data will be updated on a weekly basis.
