Health department predicts COVID-19 surge in Shelby County by late May, early June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During their daily briefing Saturday, the Shelby County Health Department announced there are 1,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, an increase of 98 cases since Friday.
Thus far, 26 people have died from COVID-19. During the briefing, officials announced when they think cases will peak.
The Shelby County Health Department has a team of experts looking at the data and models and using predictive analysis they’ve determined that late May or early June is when Shelby County will see a surge in cases of COVID-19.
While this means we have yet to see the worst, the good news is experts during the briefing say our hospital capacity is in good shape thus far.
Currently, hospitals in Shelby County are using less than 50% of their surge capacity.
Only one-third of the ventilators in our region are currently in use. Officials know the surge is coming and they’re preparing for it.
More good news, it appears the social distancing measures being taken are working, flattening the curve and delaying the surge making it less severe.
The bad news is it doesn’t appear those social distancing measures will change until well after the surge.
“I would tell you that we are in good shape today," said Doug McGowan, chief operating officer for the City of Memphis. "We have room to absorb the surge. The next question you ask is well how many COVID patients are there? They constitute less than 10% of our total surge capacity today.”
“That’s a reflection again of the adherence to the safer at home, stay at home orders," said Alisa Haushalter with the health department. "And again that means that it’s working. So we’re reducing the peak of our Epi-curve but also pushing it out into the future.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says he and all the mayors in Shelby County have extended their social distancing guidelines with an emphasis on nursing homes, this comes after a second nursing home outbreak was announced at the Carriage Court nursing home, totaling 8 cases including 1 employee.
Nursing homes are no longer allowed to have visitors, they must adhere to strict sanitation standards and they have to take temperatures of all employees before they enter.
Also, there will now be a mandatory one hour protected shopping time for senior citizens at grocery stores.
The Shelby County Health Department is also asking everyone to please worship safely Sunday for Easter.
Only gatherings of 10 or under are allowed and services are encouraged to be held online.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.