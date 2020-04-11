Health department reports over 1,100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 11, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:32 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases.

County health officials say there have been 1,147 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths confirmed as of Saturday.

Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,083 confirmed cases in Shelby County.

The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force will be holding its daily briefing Saturday at noon.

Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across the county.

Shelby County confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 11
Shelby County confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 11 (Source: SCHD)

