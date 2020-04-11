Health department reports over 1,100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases.
County health officials say there have been 1,147 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths confirmed as of Saturday.
Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,083 confirmed cases in Shelby County.
The Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force will be holding its daily briefing Saturday at noon.
Below is a map of positive cases by zip code across the county.
