Memphis VA Medical Center looking to hire clinical staff to support care of local Veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re a healthcare professional looking for a job, the Memphis VA Medical Center is ready to give you an opportunity.
The Memphis VA announced they are looking to hire various positions to help support the facility’s medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Positions are available that are both temporary and permanent. The MVA is looking for the following healthcare professionals:
- Physicians
- Anesthesiologists
- Nurse Practitioners
- Registered Nurses
- Nursing Assistants
- Student Nurse Technicians
- Clinical Pharmacists
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Health Technicians
- Intermediate Care Technicians
- Registered Respiratory Therapists
- Biomedical Equipment Support Specialist
- Supply Technicians
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Medical Support Assistants
- Housekeeping Assistants
Some required duties for these positions may include:
- Assist clinical call centers
- Provide population-specific and age-specific care for patients from young adulthood to older veterans/groups in the senior years of life
- Manage a defined but dynamic caseload of patients in collaboration with an interdisciplinary healthcare team
- Initiate, plan, implement, evaluate, and appropriately document patient care based on identified measurable outcomes in the applicable assigned patient care environment
- Initiate and lead individuals or groups through the educational process to optimize health. Monitor and document all applicable clinical reminders and performance measure outcomes timely and appropriately
- Maintain and monitor patient appointment schedules
- Type administrative notes using various automation systems and programs
The MVA is also looking for any recent retirees, who would be allowed to still receive their annuities while also receiving full compensation for employment. for up to a one-year appointment.
In addition, the MVA is also looking for Nurse Practitioners (NP) and Registered Nurses (RN) to join the Travel Nurse Corps (TNC) for 120-day appointments. TNC is a VA-operated internal pool of RNs and NPs that are available for temporary short-term assignments at VA medical centers throughout the country. Interested individuals can view the vacancy USA Jobs announcement by accessing the below links:
- Registered Nurses: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752000
- Nurse Practitioners: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752700.
Individuals that serve in positions for at least 120 days are also eligible for Federal Health Benefits.
For more information, visit www.vacareers.va.gov.
