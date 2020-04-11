MFD investigating second alarm fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after responding to a second alarm fire in Whitehaven early Saturday morning.
The fire occurred around 12 a.m. at 48forty Solutions, a commercial pallet company on Tulane Road.
The fire was brought under control around 4 a.m. No firefighter or civilian injuries have been reported.
The structure, multiple pallets and 21 eighteen-wheeler trailers sustained smoke, fire and water damage.
The total damage is estimated at $1 million for the structure and $1 million for its contents.
MFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
