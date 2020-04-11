MPD: 1 in critical condition following Frayser shooting, search for suspect begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser after a man was shot and rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Police arrived on the scene near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Benjestown Road where they located the victim.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspect fled the scene and was last seen occupying a gold four-door sedan with tinted windows and a black quarter panel.
This is an ongoing investigation.
