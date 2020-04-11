Severe storms likely for some Sunday

NEXT WEEK: A drier pattern will emerge Monday and through most of the week. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s on Monday. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.