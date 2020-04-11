Severe storms likely for some Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Strong to severe storms will move through the WMC Action News 5 coverage area Sunday afternoon and evening bringing a threat of damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding. Stay weather aware this weekend and stay with WMC Action News 5 for the latest updates on timing.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers & storms overnight. Wind: SE 10-15 Low: 57
SUNDAY: Rain & storms. Some storms maybe strong to severe. Wind: S 10-15 High: 70
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing overnight. Wind: S 10-15 Low: 45
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase this evening and showers will move into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Thunder and lightning will be possible but no severe storms are expected. Sunday will begin with scattered early morning showers along with a few storms possible. Strong to severe storms will move into the area by afternoon and will continue into the evening as a cold front moves from west to east through the Mid-South. High temperatures will be near 70 during the day. Storms should exit the area after 10 PM with skies gradually clearing and overnight lows fall into the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: A drier pattern will emerge Monday and through most of the week. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s on Monday. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
