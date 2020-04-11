Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking strong to severe storms on Easter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms across the Mid-South on Easter.
With the growing threat for severe storms, we have declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day.
SET UP: A warm front will lift across the Mid-South on Sunday morning, that will give us a few showers and a thunderstorm or two tonight into tomorrow morning. As that front lifts north, it will move in warm and muggy air to the region.
We will see a brief clearing of rain by mid-morning Sunday and a few hours of heating allowing the atmosphere to become more unstable and prime for severe weather.
A cold front will then swing into the Mid-South and interact with the warm, moist air and help aid in the formation of strong to severe storms across the region.
SEVERE RISK: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the highest risk for severe weather over North Mississippi. The area along Highway 278 in Mississippi is under a Moderate (4 out of 5) risk for strong storms in the area shaded in red.
The remainder of the Mid-South, including Memphis and the metro counties, are under an Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for strong storms, this includes everyone shaded in orange.
Nevertheless, everyone across the Mid-South should stay weather alert through the weekend and into Easter Sunday as we continue to track this evolving severe weather system.
THREATS: As the system rolls across the Mid-South our primary threat looks to be damaging winds 40+ mph. Tornadoes will be possible with this severe weather setup. Hail is also a concern in any supercell thunderstorm we see form along and ahead of the line of storms.
The flooding potential is not as high of a threat, but we could still see several inches of rain across the Mid-South, as the waves of rain push into the region along a potent low pressure system.
TIMING: Tonight into tomorrow morning we are watching for the potential for a few showers and storms as the warm front lifts north across the region.
The real prime time for the major severe weather, right now, looks to move into the region by the early afternoon hours on Sunday and continue progressing across our region through midnight.
As forecast models continue to hone in on the line of storms, we will continue to adjust the timing and threats throughout Friday, Saturday and leading up tot he event on Sunday.
ACTION: Make sure you have a plan in place incase storms threaten your area. Have your weather radio handy with fresh batteries in place. Also, have your cell phone charged and ready to go, incase you lose power during the event.
Finally, have the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather App downloaded onto your smartphone or tablet. That way you can see First Alert Doppler 5 in the palm of your hand, and you can live stream any severe weather coverage from the First Alert Weather team incase you lose power or your television signal goes out.
