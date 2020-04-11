Tracking the potential for severe weather this weekend

Chilly start to the day across the Mid-South, with out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible across West Tennessee. During the day today, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds will prevail around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon hours as a warm front starts to lift into the region. That front will bring showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning across parts of the Mid-South, but severe weather tonight is looking on the low side as this front lifts north. Lows will hang out int the upper 50s tonight along with south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.