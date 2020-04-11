Tracking the potential for severe weather this weekend

Most of the day Saturday is looking dry, breezy and warmer. Rain and storms impact the region overnight with the strongest storms rolling into the region Sunday afternoon and evening.
Chilly start to the day across the Mid-South, with out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s with patchy frost possible across West Tennessee. During the day today, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds will prevail around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon hours as a warm front starts to lift into the region. That front will bring showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning across parts of the Mid-South, but severe weather tonight is looking on the low side as this front lifts north. Lows will hang out int the upper 50s tonight along with south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph. High: 69.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain & Storms: 60%. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph. Low: 58.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be across the area tomorrow morning. Strong to severe storms are expected to push into the region by midday and continue into the afternoon and evening as a cold front swings across the region from the west to the east. Damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes are all possible with this system. That is why tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day in the Mid-South. Highs will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s tomorrow. Storms are expected to exit the region after 10 pm with skies gradually clearing and overnight lows dipping into the middle 40s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking partly to mostly sunny with highs only in the middle 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday we are tracking mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday we return to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
