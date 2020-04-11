Viral call to honor first responders brings candlelight to porches in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you drive around town, you may see candles or lights on front porches.
Those lights are part of a viral call to action by Crye Leike Realtors to uplift first responders as they handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crye Leike Realtors have asked people in nine states including Tennessee to light a luminary or candle on their front porches or driveways to honor nurses, doctors and other first responders.
“Everybody is being affected by what’s going on,' said Christie Jones, Crye Leike Realtors Marketing Director. "And they are the people that are really the essentials to what’s going on. So we’re trying to reach out to everybody and just show the love. I know I got my candle here and I plan to light it every night so hopefully, everybody else will too.”
If you missed it, you can still join in! You light your candle any night or every night to honor first responders.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.