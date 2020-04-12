Baptist Memorial offering free virtual counseling for health care workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The impacts of COVID-19 can take a toll on everyone -- especially our health care workers.
That's why Baptist Memorial Hospital is providing free counseling to its employees and their loved ones.
It's through the "CONCERN Employee Assistance Program” which provides support when things in the work place change unexpectedly leading to stress or unexpected emotions.
CONCERN employee assistance counselors provide tips and feedback for navigating the changing circumstances.
One-on-one counseling sessions are normally in-person, but are now virtual due to the pandemic.
"A lot of times mental health gets pushed to the side and physical health is on the forefront,” said Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Melissa Wilkes-Donahue. “Your mental health is always there and especially with what we're dealing with right now we're reminding people it's okay to be anxious. We understand that there's a lot of unknown, a lot of uncertainty.
Starting next week, CONCERN will host healthcare support groups for Baptist Memorial employees.
If you’re interested call 901-458-4000.
