26 deaths, 1,216 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County, according to the health department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health authorities have confirmed 1,216 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths across Shelby County.
Saturday, there were 1,147 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths confirmed by the Shelby County Health Department. That total has increased by 69 cases in one day.
The Tennessee Department of Health announced 5,114 confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon, with 101 deaths and 556 hospitalizations.
So far,1,386 people have recovered from the virus in Tennessee.
At this time, more than 12,800 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-9 cases by age in Shelby County:
Below is a map showing the total number of COVID-19 tests administered by zip code across the county.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden -- 93
- Cross -- 6
- Lee -- 2
- Mississippi -- 6
- Phillips -- 3
- Poinsett -- 7
- St. Francis -- 31
- Alcorn -- 7
- Benton -- 5
- Coahoma -- 38; 1 death
- DeSoto -- 163; 2 deaths
- Lafayette -- 29; 1 death
- Marshall -- 30; 2 deaths
- Panola -- 22; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 12
- Tate -- 23
- Tippah -- 43; 6 deaths
- Tunica -- 19; 1 death
- Crockett -- 0
- Dyer -- 18
- Fayette -- 30
- Hardeman -- 7
- Haywood -- 13; 1 death
- Lauderdale -- 8
- McNairy -- 9
- Tipton -- 44
