FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Current weather alerts across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team is currently tracking the potential for severe weather across the region.
That is why today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South. Here are the current watches that are in place across the Mid-South.
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issues a Tornado Watch for Coahoma, Quitman, Panola and Lafayette Counties in North Mississippi until 8 PM Sunday. This watch means conditions are favorable for tornadic development.
We have seen severe inches of rain across the region. That is why the National Weather Service has issues a Flash Flood Watch for the entire WMC Action News 5 Coverage area until 1 AM Monday morning. In fact, parts of Panola and Tate Counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 5:30 PM Sunday, there have been reports of flooding in Como, Mississippi.
Remember, turn around, don’t drown, when approaching high water of the roadways.
The National Weather Service has also issues a Wind Advisory until 7 AM on Monday for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area. Gusts could be in excess of 40 mph tonight. With the rain and winds expected, trees could come down causing power outages in some areas.
As always the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather App is a great tool to have downloaded on your smart phone or tablet, to get the latest watches, warnings or to watch the First Alert Weather Team right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.