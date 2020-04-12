FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Gusty winds and strong storms still possible for the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe weather risk for the Mid-South continues to lower but we are not out of the woods just yet. A few strong thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds, hail and even a tornado cannot be ruled out.
The Storm Prediction Center has lowered our risk to a slight risk for much of the viewing area. A slight risk for severe storms is a (2 out of 5) on our scale. A small part of North Mississippi and the Tennessee River Valley in Tennessee is under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5). The primary risk we will see with storms tonight will be breezy winds.
A Wind Advisory is active for the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area until 7 a.m. on Monday. This means south winds will be sustained around 15 to 25 mph and gusts around 40 mph or even higher and shifting out of the west through the night once our cold front passes the region.
First Alert Futurecast Wind Gusts show winds between 25 to 50 mph as we progress towards 11 p.m.
Moving into 2 a.m. on Monday, the winds will still be howling around 30 to 40 mph around West Tennessee and North Mississippi around the Tennessee River valley. Areas along and west of the Mississippi River will see winds gusting around 20 to 30 mph.
Due to the several inches of rain, we have seen during the day, trees could be an issue, as it would not take a lot of wind to knock down a tree or two across the Mid-South, especially with saturated ground across the region.
Remember, the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team will track everything you need to know throughout the night and into the start of the day Monday morning.
