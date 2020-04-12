FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms likely Easter Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the Mid-South.
THREATS: The primary threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes. There is also a concern that large hail and flash flooding could be possible in some thunderstorms. The area with the highest risk for tornadoes is in north Mississippi, where instability is highest. However, the entire area has the potential to see all forms of severe weather today. There is a Flash Flood Watch until 1 a.m. with 2-4 inches of rain possible in some areas. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through Monday morning with wind gusts 40+ mph. Therefore, winds could knock down trees and cause additional power outages even after the storms move east tonight.
TIMING: There will be on and off thunderstorms in the morning, but these storms will start ramping up around 11 a.m. Severe thunderstorms will be possible all afternoon across the entire area. We will not see rain and storms ending until after midnight.
HOW TO PREPARE: Since power outages are likely, you will need multiple ways to receive warnings. We recommend downloading the WMC First Alert Weather App to receive all watches and warnings on your phone or tablet. In addition, you should review your severe weather plan with the family and know where to go if a tornado warning gets issued. With a potential for hail, we recommend parking your car in the garage, if available. Please continue to check back with your First Alert Weather Team for updates throughout the day.
