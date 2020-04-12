FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms likely Easter Sunday

THREATS: The primary threats will be damaging winds and tornadoes. There is also a concern that large hail and flash flooding could be possible in some thunderstorms. The area with the highest risk for tornadoes is in north Mississippi, where instability is highest. However, the entire area has the potential to see all forms of severe weather today. There is a Flash Flood Watch until 1 a.m. with 2-4 inches of rain possible in some areas. A Wind Advisory is also in effect through Monday morning with wind gusts 40+ mph. Therefore, winds could knock down trees and cause additional power outages even after the storms move east tonight.