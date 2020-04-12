Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A former police station in Mississippi is being sold, and a developer is not yet revealing what he plans to put there. The Meridian City Council has voted to sell the downtown building for $35,000. Developer Greg Creel says repairs will begin soon. The city previously voted to sell the building in 2018 to someone else for a higher price. That person decided against the purchase. The new contract says if the building is not developed within two years, it will be returned to city ownership.