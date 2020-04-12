‘Lean on Me’ Norton Healthcare workers sing positive rendition of popular song

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In difficult times like this, it’s always good to know that we’re all in this together.
With healthcare workers continuing the fight against COVID-19 and the uncertainties of the virus, sometimes a positive message and encouragement is needed to lift spirits and to stay strong.
One group of night-shift nurses in the cardiac unit at Norton Hospital decided to get together to sing Bill Withers’ popular song “Lean on Me” as a message of encouragement and hope for the staff.
The video was posted on Facebook and extended its reach far beyond that, being shared hundreds of times.
“Thank you to all of our Norton Healthcare Heroes for reminding us we are all in this together and that we all need somebody to lean on,” Norton Healthcare shared in their Facebook post.
