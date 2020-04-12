Miss. communities left to recover following fatal Easter storms, damaging floods

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Some communities in North Mississippi saw heavy rain and some localized flooding Sunday afternoon. Others saw fatal storms calling Governor Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency for Mississippi.
The water has quickly gone away in Como at an apartment complex off Church Street. One resident told WMC, with how high the water was and how quickly it rose, he’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.
Water levels in the apartment complex rose quickly after a powerful weather system dumped several inches of rain in a short amount of time Sunday.
“Heavy raining. Just raining, raining hard,” said resident Willie Black.
Black has lived there for 15 years. He says he’s never seen neighbors having to push their cars out of floodwaters. When the storm woke him up this morning, he saw a dumpster floating in the water.
“I looked out my window and I saw this barrel here floating over here and it damaged a couple cars," said Black." It hit one or two of those cars. The barrel here floated from down there all the way over here.”
According to Panola County Emergency Management, no one was injured in the area by the weather system.
Black says when the water levels were higher, an elderly woman had to be rescued from one of the apartments.
“One elderly woman who stay right over here, we got her out to safety," he said. "So that’s my main concern, people helped and everybody got out to safety.”
The water quickly drained out of the apartment complex and was gone within a few hours.
“You can see how swiftly it’s running,” said Black.
For families who live in the complex, some have lost their car and all their belongings. Some are forced to try to make the best of the situation that they find themselves in on Easter Sunday.
“And this the first time I ever in my life seen it rain this hard on Easter Sunday,” said Black.
With more rain expected, residents are on edge. They tell us they’re going to keep a close eye out for more flooding overnight.
