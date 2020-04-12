Mississippi leaders give update on storm safety during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a unique time across the county with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now the potential for severe storms, many people are wondering how to safely seek shelter during these usual times.
The National Weather Service out of Jackson, Mississippi along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi State Department of Health published a few guidelines on how to safely seek shelter and keep social distancing.
The top priority is to protect yourself from a potential tornado. Even with the ongoing pandemic, many emergency leaders say you need to prepare to respond as you normally do in the event of severe weather.
That means when sheltering, find your safest spot in your home if possible. If the safest place to go is a local storm shelter, leaders said to go to your storm shelter per usual. In the state of Mississippi shelters are open, to help those needing a safe place to go an option to do so.
MEMA leaders do explain to keep our social distancing practices that we have come accustomed to over the past few weeks and months. Take those precautions seriously, keep up social distancing, wear gloves and protective face masks, and wash hands.
We are in this together, both with the COVID-19 pandemic and with the ongoing threat for severe weather. Make sure you stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest information.
Also download the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather App for your smartphone or tablet to get the latest watches, warning and First Alert Doppler 5 radar in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.