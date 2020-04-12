Pandemic forces Mid-South churches to hold Easter services online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Easter is one of the most important days on the calendar for Christians.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people around the world to cancel their Easter holiday plans.
Mid-South churches adjusted to the change, while still managing to get their message out.
Churches throughout the Mid-South streamed their Easter services online.
Families were encouraged to watch from the safety of their homes.
Pastor Steve Gaines of Bellevue Baptist in Cordova told us it was an easy decision to make.
"If we make a poor decision, then we're responsible for those people that come, and if someone comes with coronavirus and spreads it to someone else, then we would be responsible for that," said Gaines.
Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee Bishop Phoebe Roaf told us last week that while Easter looks different this year, the sentiment is the same.
"God is not confined to a building," said Roaf. "And while faith communities aren't able to worship together in person, the way we have the mission of God has not changed."
Bishop Roaf delivered her Easter sermon from St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, which served as a refuge center during the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1878, which killed more than 5,000 Memphians.
More than 140 years later, the city faces another health crisis.
But as Bishop Roaf reminded church members, there's every reason to hold on to hope this Easter holiday.
“Not coronavirus or anything else in this world can separate us from the love of God,” said Roaf.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.